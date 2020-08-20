On Monday, August 3rd, 2020, Anne Clark Tyner passed away peacefully to be with her Lord at the age of 78.
Anne LaRae Clark was born on January 22nd, 1942, in West Monroe, Louisiana, to Farris LaRay Clark and Mary Ann “Adams” Clark. She was the oldest of three children, including her brother Farris and sister Sue.
Anne spent her early years in Alexandria, Louisiana, and went to Bolton High School. She later attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana, earning a Bachelor’s of Science in Medical Technology. She was also an active member of the Delta Zeta sorority.
Anne met the love of her life, Robert Lee “Bob” Tyner on a blind date through college friends in the early 1960s and they married in Alexandria, Louisiana, on July 3rd, 1964. As a devoted wife and mother, Anne resided with her family throughout the years in several southern states, including Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Anne and her family eventually settled in New Braunfels, Texas, in 1980.
As a strong and loyal Christian, Anne spoke around the state regularly for Christian Women’s Club, spreading the word of her faith. She was also involved in Bible Study Fellowship and Sunday school at Oakwood Baptist Church. Anne loved spending her time helping others, which led her to volunteer at a number of organizations around New Braunfels, including Kids Club at New Braunfels Christian Ministries and Hope Hospice.
Later in life, Anne worked in the field of senior care as the Admissions Director at Kirkwood Manor. She was also the ombudsman at Eden Hill Communities.
Always continuing her education and personal growth, she attended Our Lady of the Lake University of San Antonio to study social work.
Anne loved New Braunfels and the community of friends and neighbors she built up over the years. A loving, warm, and personable woman, she never met a stranger and she remained life-long friends with all those she met. Her wit and spirit were unmistakable to anyone in her presence. Her entire neighborhood knew her from her daily walks, talking to anyone and everyone that she would see out front.
Anne was also incredibly generous, striving to make others happy at any cost. She kept herself busy with many activities including volunteering, playing tennis, walking, reading, and playing games. Mimi, as her granddaughters called her, was one of their “all-time favorite grownups.” She never hesitated to spend time with them, playing games or driving them around Mission Oaks to feed the deer in the evenings. Anne belonged in this world like no one we’ve ever known and we will all miss her so.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Bob, and her brother Farris LaRay Clark, Jr. She is also survived by her daughter, Laura Leigh Tyner Levack (Chris), and her son, Adam Robert Tyner (Victoria), as well as her two granddaughters, Eva Leigh Levack and Violet Rae Levack.
Due to Covid 19, a celebration of her life will be held at a future date. To share your memories and stories of Anne, please visit www.mykeeper.com/profile/AnneTyner
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels or Kids Club of New Braunfels.
