Ronald Arthur Naumann, age 87 of Seguin, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 6, 2021.  A complete obituary will follow, and a service in celebration of his life will be held in August. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewll.com.  Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.