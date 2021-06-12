Ronald Arthur Naumann, age 87 of Seguin, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 6, 2021. A complete obituary will follow, and a service in celebration of his life will be held in August. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewll.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Most Popular
Articles
- Advocates celebrate as bill outlawing Delta-8 cannabis product dies in Texas Legislature
- Dozens protest proposed Canyon Lake access limits
- Two suspects arrested in 1986 Canyon Lake slaying
- Divers locate Canyon Lake drowning victim
- Heat drives Energy Action Day from New Braunfels Utilities
- Newspaper archives shed light on 1986 killing in Canyon Lake
- Rosa “Rosie” H. Morales
- Robert Eugene Moos
- Nyomi Lynn Rosales-Klebahn
- Maria Hernandez Caballero
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented