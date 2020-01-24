Marciel Gold Soechting, age 91 of Seguin, passed away on January 23, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Cross Church at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Price officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Marciel was born on May 24, 1928 in Seguin, Texas, to Edgar and Olga (Muehl) Gold. Marciel was part owner of Soechting Motors for the past 64 years, and worked there daily until retiring at the age of 89. She was a lifetime member of Cross Church, where she served as the kindergarten class teacher for many years. Marciel also led Girl Scout Troop 9 as their leader from Brownies through their senior year in high school. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, LeeRoy Soechting; her parents, her brother, Marvin Gold and wife Louise, sister, Olivia Lockstedt and husband Lucky, her nephews, Harvey Schlichting, Nolan Schlichting, and Russell Gold, great-niece, Jeanine Schneider, sister-in-law, Virginia Masonis and brother-in-law, Burton Fields. Survivors include her loving daughter, Sally Maierhofer and husband William; granddaughters who knew and loved her as “Momo”, Lisa Hollub and husband Clay, and Jan Wilke and husband Jay; great-grandchildren, Paige Wilke, Kyla Wilke, Jillian Hollub, and Chance Hollub; sister-in-law, Betty Fields; brother-in-law, Jerome Masonis; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends. Serving as pallbearers will be her great-nephews, Jeff Schlichting, Rick Merz, Dustin Gold, Ryan Gold, Travis Nefford and Tracy Nefford. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the current and retired employees of Soechting Motors. Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church Memorial Fund, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the charity of one’s choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
