Nancy Fisher, age 83, of New Braunfels, TX died Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born August 13, 1936, in Bridgeport, CT. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Thomas (Tom); children, Steven Fisher and wife Kea, and Beth (Fisher) Dauzat and husband Scott; grandson, Dr. Braden Dauzat and granddaughters, Hannah Dauzat, Kayla Fisher and Kristina Fisher.
While visiting New Mexico, Nancy met and fell in love with the love of her life, Tom. They married 6 months later on December 20, 1958. As an Air Force wife, she lived in North Dakota, Louisiana, California, Germany, and Ohio. They retired to New Braunfels and made it their home since 1995.
Nancy volunteered for many organizations over the year such as the FISH pantry, Meals on Wheels, ministries at Mary Help of Christians and St. Peter and Paul Catholic church, and Christus Santa Rosa hospital to mention a few. She was also on the Board of Christus Santa Rosa hospital and the New Braunfels Police Board. There wasn’t a dog in any of the neighborhoods she lived that didn’t know her as the “treat lady” and she could never pass up an opportunity to playing with a baby. Nancy dedicated her life to her family, faith and friends.
Nancy put others before herself, had a great sense of humor, and never took herself too seriously. She will be remembered as a genuine, caring, supporting and compassionate person whose goal in life was to make others feel loved. Above all, she loved her family and kept them close.
VISITATION: Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, TX 78130. SERVICE: Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130 ENTOMBMENT: to follow service at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Peace Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Memorial contributions may be made to the following:The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio Foundation childrenshospitalsafoundation.org/donate/ or by mail at: The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio Foundation 100 NE Loop 410, Suite 706 San Antonio, TX 78216
Please visit her website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9276455 to leave memories and condolences for the family.
