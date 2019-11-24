Allen Joel Seelhammer passed away Wednesday November 20th, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born in Oakes North Dakota on October 11, 1939. He was greeted in heaven by his wife of 56 years Colleen Seelhammer, who died December of 2016, and son Mark Seelhammer who passed in 2004.
He is survived by his current wife Anita Hoover whom he married in 2017, Keith Seelhammer wife Leta, Kevin Seelhammer wife Clara, and Michael Seelhammer wife Lisa. He had 12 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
Throughout his life A.J. had a vision for making the world a better place and impacting others. That philosophy is very evident by his participation in many organizations, Westside Community Center, Sts. Peter & Paul ACTS, Center for Leadership Science, Math and Technology, Consultant at Texas Science hall of Fame, Order of the Royal Guard, Mission of Divine Mercy, and his long-term commitment to the STAR Learners program.
A.J. had many careers during his life, he was an MP in the Unites States Marine Corp., Owner of the Washington Athletic Club, hockey player and coach, and a rancher. His most memorable career was the 31 years he spent with the 3M company. During his career he moved his family 17 times when he finally retired as a National Sales Manager with the office products division. In a promotion letter he received in 1975 his supervisor Clyde Slick Jr. wrote this quote from A.J. “Clyde, no one can teach me anything about selling.” And that was the truth!
At A.J.’s request no formal funeral services will be held. He did not want people to stand over him and cry, rather his wish was for his family and friends to remember him in their own way. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
