LeRoy Vincent Fey, age 72 of Seguin, passed away on October 15, 2019. Visitation will begin on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 4 p.m. followed by the recitation of the holy rosary under the auspices of the Knights of Columbus at 6 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. The Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. Dennis Darilek officiating. Private interment will be held with military honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date. LeRoy was born on May 6, 1947 in Guadalupe County, TX, to Hugo P. Fey and Elise (Scharmann) Fey. He was an active and faithful member of St. James Catholic Church. LeRoy served his country honorably in the United States Army. He started work for Ewing-Records and retired at Meadow Burke in Converse TX as a Production Supervisor for most of his 44 years. LeRoy was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council #3412 in Seguin where he served as Grand Knight from 1997 – 1999 and was named Knight of the Year 2016 – 2017 and also a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus #2055. LeRoy enjoyed memberships in the American Legion H.U. Wood Post 245 in Seguin, and the McQueeney Lions Club. He enjoyed being the facilitator for bingo at the American Legion Post meeting many people, he also enjoyed volunteering at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, and the Guadalupe County Children’s Advocacy Center. LeRoy loved the outdoors and had a great love for his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his nieces and nephews. LeRoy was preceded in death by his first wife of 34 years, Mary A. Fey, his parents, brothers, Frank and Edward Fey, his stepson, John (Tim) Sims and his brother-in-law, Robert Courtney. Survivors include his loving wife, Jo Ann Calhoun Fey; grandson, John J. Sims and wife Sarah Anderson, granddaughter, Tiffany J. and husband Davey Hagen; great-granddaughters, Caydence Hagen, Aryia and Devina Sims; sisters, Estella and husband James Wiley, Alice Courtney, and Rose Marie and husband Butch Homann; brothers, James Fey, Jerome and wife Janice Fey, and Joseph and wife Lynda Fey; aunts, Angela Jandt and Anita Fey; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, other loving family members and many friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Keith Wiley, Shane Courtney, Dustin Cox, Blayse Cox, Dale Damerau, and Brent Grimsley. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp, Seguin, Texas, 78155. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Commented