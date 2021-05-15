Gerard “Jerry” Stefan Scholler, 76, a lifelong resident of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on May 3, 2021.
Jerry was born on January 16, 1945 in New Braunfels to the late Rev. Herbert and Julia Scholler. He graduated from Southwest Texas State University in 1968. It is now known as Texas State University.
After college, Jerry became a Registered Public Land Surveyor and worked at William J. Kolodzie Surveying Co. for over 35 years.
Jerry was an avid historian and enjoyed researching the history of his beloved Texas and the rich heritage of New Braunfels. He was also interested in genealogy and loved exploring and carefully documenting his family history.
Jerry was a devoted son, husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Herbert Scholler; his mother, Julia Scholler; his loving wife, Elaine Scholler; and his brother, Gale Scholler. Jerry is survived by his daughter Elizabeth and her husband John of Colorado and their children, Caitlin and Paige; brother Peter and his wife Irma of San Antonio, Texas and their children, Evin and Marissa; and his sister Laurie Scholler of New Braunfels, Texas. He leaves behind numerous additional loving relatives. Jerry was kind, generous, and always willing to help in any way he could. He will be missed.
A gravesite ceremony will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery Mausoleum, 301 Peace Avenue in New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A light luncheon will follow at St. Mary’s Hall at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 386 N. Castell Avenue in New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 830-625-3434.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The American Heart Association (www.heart.org). The family of Gerard Scholler wishes to thank Joel Evans of Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home.
