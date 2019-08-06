Allan Walter Helmke, age 73, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 3, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Beverly, of Canyon Lake. Son Michael and his wife Kim, and three granddaughters, Brookelynn, Shelby and Brynn of Belmont. Son Kevin and his wife Shannon, grandson Dax and granddaughter Harper of Johnson City. Son Trey and wife Denay of Canyon Lake. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harvey Lee Helmke.
Allan was a firefighter for the city of San Antonio for 28 1/2 years. He began at station #3 and then moved to station #22 at Stinson Field. He was very proud to be a firefighter. He loved his job and fellow firefighters.
He was an avid sportsman who never met a sport that he didn’t try, he was always good at everything. He set a great example for his sons to follow.
He would want to be remembered as a good Christian who loved his fellow man.
There will be a Memorial service at 2pm on August 10, 2019 at Zoeller Funeral Home at 615 Landa Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Following the services there will be a Memorial supper held at Startz Cafe 10350 Startz Road, Canyon Lake, TX 78133
The family would like to thank Kirkwood Manor, New Braunfels Hope Hospice, Startz Cafe and the San Antonio Fire Department.
