Joe Dudley Hazlewood transitioned peacefully to his heavenly home on the morning of February 11, 2021. It was during this time that he gained his angel wings in the presence of his wife.
Those left to honor his memory are his beloved wife, Marcelina Hazlewood; step-daughter, Jennifer (Gus) Rodriguez; grandchildren, Giovanni, Gino, and Giuliano; siblings, Bobby, Danny, Frank (Jodi), and Linda; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, James and Joyce Hazlewood.
Joe was blessed with three grandsons and nothing made him happier than spending time with them. They were truly his greatest treasures; He was a proud Grandpa.
He will be missed by all, especially his devoted fur babies, Hubie Ray and R.C.
A celebration of Life will take place at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel in New Braunfels, Texas.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Suncrest Hospice for their dedication, compassion and kindness.
