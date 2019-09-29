Hilmar Salge, Jr., age 83, and a life-long resident of New Braunfels, passed away early Friday morning, September 27, 2019 at Pam Specialty Hospital in New Braunfels. Hilmar was born on March 6, 1936 in New Braunfels to the late Hilmar Salge, Sr. and Leona Wenzel Salge. He later served his country proudly in the United States Navy. Mr. Salge was preceded in death by his parents; son, Terry Salge; brothers, Adlai Salge and Frances Salge and by his two sisters, Verna Mae Salge and Inez Guenther. Hilmar is survived by his loving wife of 59-years, Gloria Salge; children, Stephen Salge and wife, Gina, Joy Holden and husband, Chad and Scott Salge; grandchildren, Bryan Salge and wife, Sarah, Shayne Salge, Braxton Holden and Brannon Holden; great-grandchildren, Grant and Madison Salge; sister, Betty Ormond; daughter-in-law, Penni Salge; brother-in-law, Harlan Guenther and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday morning, September 30, 2019 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Graveside services will follow at 10:00 AM, beginning with military honors and followed by words of comfort provided by Pastor Ed Hernandez. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
