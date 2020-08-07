Jeanette Dietert, 80, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away August 1, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas. She was born October 13, 1939 in Spring Branch, Texas to Robert and Nelda (Jonas) Snoddy.
Jeanette was a loving and caring wife, mother and Omie. She had the biggest heart and touched every person she ever met. She was truly loved and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her Husband of 59 years, Darwin F. Dietert, sons; Dwayne Dietert, Jeff Dietert (Bobbie), Randy Dietert, daughter, Denise Eddy (Chris), grandchildren; Kyle, Meagan, Brittany, Chelsea, Tyler, Kendra, Dalton, Stetson, Dallas, Justin, great grandchildren; Jaxon, Cash, Penelope, Peyten, Hayden. She is also survived by her sisters Joann Schaas and Barbara Jentsch.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels from 9:00 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. A private service will be held at 11:00 A.M. with interment to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels.
Commented