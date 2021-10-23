Leon Wilson Childers, Jr., 83, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on October 1st. He died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his wife and family members.
Born in Kingman, AZ, Leon’s family relocated to Houston, TX, where he spent his young life. He attended Sam Houston State University, where he met his wife, Linda. After college graduation, Leon joined the US Army. He spent 21 years in the military, including a tour of duty in Vietnam, retiring in 1983 as a Lt. Colonel.
In his retirement, he started his own business, which included becoming San Antonio’s beloved “Medal Man.” Leon was integral in creating the beautiful and unique tradition of trading Fiesta Medals during San Antonio’s Fiesta Celebration each year. He was beloved by many for his unique, inspiring ideas that helped make fiesta medal trading and collecting what it is today.
Leon is survived by his wife Linda of 59 years; his son, Staton Childers; his daughter, Heather Hall; and 5 grandchildren who he deeply loved and cherished. One of his favorite things in the world was taking his family to Disney. Leon was a genuine Disneyphile, and if he wasn’t at one of the Disney parks, he was planning his next visit.
The family will hold a private memorial for him. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lions International, where he was an active member for over 35 years.
