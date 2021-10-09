On September 22, 2021, Ronald M. Comer was called home by his lord and savior. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Joan Comer, and his sisters, Rosemary Gomez and Rene Palmer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Rose Mary Comer. Siblings are Robert and Judy Comer, Roberta and Gino Guajardo, Rick and Teresa Comer, Rebecca Sheffield and spouse Dean Cohen, Rita and Dwayne Munsch, Reggie and Donna Comer and Glenn Green.
He has numerous nephews and nieces, great nephews and nieces and a great great nephew.
Ron worked for Walmart / Sam’s Distribution for a total of 27 years. He loved music, karaoke, family, and his pets.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home at Canyon Lake in Sattler, Tx.
In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the American Heart Association or the Diabetes Foundation.
