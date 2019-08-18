Loretta Pierce Johnson left this earthly life, straight into the arms of her beloved Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Loretta was born on September 15, 1968 to Bobby and Judy (Streuer) Pierce in Oxnard, California. In 1977, Loretta and her family moved to New Braunfels, Texas. In 2012, she married Jeff Johnson.
Loretta was a faithful member of First Protestant Church and Bible Study Fellowship. She was studying for her nursing degree at the time of her death.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Loretta is survived by her husband, Jeff Johnson; her son, Dale (Victoria) Isom; her grandson, Ayden; her loving sisters, Barbara Corripio (fiancé John Fielder), Michelle Evans (William, Jr.); as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Her joy and love for life will be missed by all who came in contact with her.
Please join her family and loved ones at a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at First Protestant Church, 172 W. Coll St., New Braunfels.
Memorials may be given to First Protestant Church or Bible Study Fellowship in Loretta’s name.
