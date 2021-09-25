Richard Samuel Miller of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on September 19, 2021.
Born in Munford, Alabama, to James & Leila Miller on April 26, 1934.
A stint in the USAF followed his graduation from Anniston High School & lead to his graduation from Texas A&M, (formerly A&I), Kingsville. In 1960, he began his 36 year career at SAISD & NEISD, where he taught History, Industrial Arts & Driver’s Education. After earning his Master’s Degree in Counseling from South West Texas University, he began a career in School Administration & Counseling.
He is preceded in death by his wife Martha, his parents, a sister, Mary Ellen Miller Conner & two brothers, Rex & Ralph Miller. Survivors include: his daughter Rebecca Watren, son Ralph Miller, 2 sisters: Katherine Spotts, Betty (Terry) Curren, stepson Steve Jett, & 4 brothers: Ray (Myrl) Miller, Randy (Angie) Miller, Ron (Kathrine) Miller, Rodney (Janice) Miller.
Services will be held at Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021. Visitation will be from 5:30-6:30 with the funeral services to begin at 6:30 pm. Burial will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Wednesday, September 29th at 9:15 am. For expanded obituary: www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries
