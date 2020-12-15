Richard Dorance Sampler was born on May 4, 1944 to the late Iris and W.H. Sampler in Altus, Oklahoma. He passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 at 76 years of age in New Braunfels, Texas.
Richard attended Martha School and Altus High School. He served in the US Navy from 1962 to 1965 and was stationed at Oahu, HI, Bremerton, WA, and Norfolk, VA. After his navy service, Richard married Barbara Lynn Lynch in Altus, OK and followed family and friends to Southern California where their daughter Elizabeth was born. Upon moving from Los Angeles to New Braunfels, Texas in 1978, Richard specialized in trim carpentry and became an avid fisherman and golfer. Most memorably, Richard enjoyed road trips around the country to visit relatives in the summer and at Thanksgiving and Christmas. He was a loving and attentive father, a lifelong fan of George Jones, an excellent dancer, cherished family history, read the paper every day like his dad, and loved hearing his grandsons call him “Papa.”
Richard is survived by his partner, Clara Robertson, daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Ryan Long, grandsons, Davis Major and Owen Nathaniel, sister, Dana Carlson, brothers, Ray, George (Gloria), and Danny (Joanne) Sampler, in-laws, Cindy and Gary Lynch, Debbie and Mike Weiss, Cheryl and Joe Union, and Becky and Frank Lynch, and his amazing nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Lynn Lynch Sampler, and brother, Jimmy Sampler.
A memorial service is planned for Summer 2021 in Altus, Oklahoma.
Although the song has ended, the melody lingers on.
