Gabrielle Barrera, a resident of New Braunfels, passed away Saturday evening, February 8, 2020 in New Braunfels at the age of 16. Gabrielle was born on March 11, 2003 in New Braunfels, TX.
Gabrielle was a student of Canyon High School.
Survivors include her loving parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Ayala; her four brothers; she was also loved by, Mr. and Mrs. Julio Tristan, and Mary Coronado. Gabrielle is also survived by many cousins, loving family and friends which she adored dearly. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries
