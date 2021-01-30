Jacinta Martinez Miranda went to be with the Lord on January 27, 2021 at the age of 67. She was born to Victoriano Martinez and Demetria Rodriguez in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 37 years, Juan A. Miranda, daughter; Nancy M. Guerrero her husband Jerry Guerrero, granddaughter, Giavonni Rodriguez, daughter; Marisol Villarreal her husband James Villarreal, granddaughters; Jocelynn, Adela, Angela and grandson James Jr. Villarreal, daughter; Olivia Miranda, son; Jose Luis Martinez his wife Pattie Martinez, grandsons; Alex, Alvin and granddaughter, Ruby Martinez, daughter; Lisa Martinez, grandsons; Brandon and Dominic Martinez, granddaughters; Amber and Alexis Martinez and 6 great grandchildren. And many nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 8:30 am – 12:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, February 3, 2021at 12:00 pm.
Interment to follow Hill Country Memorial Gardens Cemetery. 2:00 pm.
Commented