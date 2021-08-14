Victoria Ledesma Robledo

Our beloved mother passed away on August 11, 2021 while surrounded by her family.
Victoria was born to Ramon Ledesma and Guadalupe Salinas in Cameron County, Texas on November 8, 1942. Victoria, known as “Vicky” for the majority of her life, was raised in San Antonio, TX and was a proud graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School.
Vicky would later meet and marry Jose Angel Robledo for all time and eternity in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Salt Lake City, Utah Temple on June 9, 1963. The loving family grew from a loving couple and welcomed six children: Jose Angel, Jr; Sarah; Jose Carlos; Ruth; Laura; and Jose Miguel.
Vicky was a loving mother who reared her children with care and relentless love. Vicky encouraged her children to embrace their education and led by example. Vicky was a lifelong student and while raising her children, she earned her Certified Nurse’s Aide in 1968; Licensed Vocational Nurse diploma from Saint Phillip’s College in 1990; and later earned her Registered Nurse Certificate from San Antonio College in 2002. Vicky provided unmatched nursing care and love to those she cared for over 45 years in the San Antonio, Seguin, San Marcos, and New Braunfels area.
Vicky was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Days Saints. Vicky volunteered as a teacher in the children, youth, adult, and senior adult programs. Vicky was an avid promoter of genealogy and helped identify her own family’s ancestors.
Vicky was known for her cooking, love of plants, love of family, hard-work, stead-fastness in her beliefs, loyal, bold, and compassionate personality. Vicky’s loving traits were embraced by her children, grandchildren, and many of those whom she came in contact with.
Vicky will always be missed and never forgotten by her husband, six children, twenty-one grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, step-brother Frank Castillo, stepsister, Estella Castillo, as well as numerous extended family and friends over the course of her life. Vicky was preceded by the passing of her father Ramon Ledesma, mother Guadalupe Salinas, and stepfather Jose Garcia Barrios.
A celebration of Victoria Ledesma Robledo’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on August 19, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints meetinghouse located at 1390 Hanz Dr., New Braunfels, TX. Please wear masks during memorial services. Unfortunately and apologetically, no internment and no luncheon are allowed due to COVID precautions.
Although the Robledo family’s hearts may be broken, Vicky, our matriarch, taught the Robledo family that she is not truly gone and we will all be reunited once more in all due to time.
