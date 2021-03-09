Mrs. Sunnye Lynn Hubble, née Collins, passed unexpectedly into the gates of heaven on the morning of March 1, 2021, at her home in Canyon Lake, Texas, and she now walks streets of gold at perfect peace in the glorious presence of her personal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Sunnye was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on September 12, 1956 to David Collins Sr., and Lynn Collins, née Watson. She was a 1975 graduate of Mary Carroll High School where she participated as a proud member of the Tigerettes Drill Team.
Left to celebrate her very rich and wonderful life full of beautiful memories are her mother, Lynn Collins, her husband, David Hubble, of Canyon Lake, her daughter, Summer Frein (née Churchill) and husband, Scott Frein, her daughter, Meaghan Tawil (née Churchill), and husband, Jordan Tawil. Sunnye is also survived by her dearly beloved grandchildren: James Frein (7), Reese Frein (4), Jordan Tawil (12), Jacob Tawil (9), and Mae Tawil (1). She also leaves David Hubble’s children, Wade Hubble and Stephanie Sikes and their families, along with her brother, David Collins Jr., and her sister, Robin Romo.
Sunnye was the proud owner/operator of her two very successful, established, and well-respected canine breeding businesses, Sunnye’s Golden Retrievers, and Sunnye’s Goldendoodles.
We will miss her very much, but know that she is adding a little extra “sunshine” to heaven.
A celebration of her life will be held with her family at a future date at her “happy place” on Canyon Lake. The family asks that memorial gifts made in Sunnye’s name be directed to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA, www.aspca.org).
