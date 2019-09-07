Lottie (Altwein) Williamson, age 99, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on September 3, 2019. She was born on January 12, 1920 in New Braunfels, Texas to Louis and Valeska (Lehmann) Altwein. She attended and graduated from public school in New Braunfels, Texas. She married her only husband, Jack Williamson and became a housewife and mother. The couple had two children, Carol Ann (Williamson) Butler and Jack Williamson, Jr. She was widowed in 1959 and never married again. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, and two siblings. Lottie is survived by her two children and their spouses: Donald Charles Butler and Connie (Clifton) Williamson. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Vince and Keith Butler and their spouses: Jamie and Kristin. She has five great grandchildren: Reece, Mackenzie, Zach, Holden and Carly Butler. A celebration of life service is scheduled for Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 11 AM, at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa Street, New Braunfels, Texas. Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of one’s choice. The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers at Legend Oaks Healthcare of New Braunfels for years of love and support and to Hope Hospice for loving end of life care.
