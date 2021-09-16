Carol (Neugebauer) Rust of Bulverde, TX passed away peacefully on September 2, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Rust and parents Roland and Marian Neugebauer.
She is survived by her sisters Patsy Klar (Joe), Mary Klar (Harold), Margie Krueger (Mike), Diana Trappe (Darrell), brother Ralph Neugebauer, step son Jeremy Rust (Dana), granddaughters Trinity and Gabrielle, brother-in-law Ray Rust, sister-in-law Janice Hinman (Paul) and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Carol loved God, life, family and gambling.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the St. Joseph’s Alter Society or the charity of your choice.
Funeral Mass and Burial will be held on Saturday September 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St Joseph Church, 25781 TX-46, Spring Branch, TX 78070. Please visit her website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10337312 to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
