Ronald Richard “Dick” Nevitt was born to George R. & Amalda (Apgar) Nevitt on September 1, 1932 in Indianapolis, IN. He passed from this life on September 3, 2019 at University Hospital in San Antonio at the age of 87.
He moved from Indianapolis to San Antonio at the age of 13. In 1950, he graduated from Central Catholic High School in San Antonio and in 1958 from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. During a break in his college studies, he joined the U.S. Airforce and completed pilot training.
In 1962, he married Patricia Vaughan Ramby. Shortly after their marriage, Dick had the opportunity to buy a Moving & Storage business in New Braunfels from Walter and Ruth Heitkamp. He continued to grow the business while flying weekends for the Texas Air National Guard at Kelly AFB. He retired with 20 years of service as a Lt. Colonel. Nevitt Moving and Storage had grown to the point that he needed to relocate from downtown on Jahn Street to its current location. It was a very long process but his devotion to the business has allowed his family to have opportunities he could only dream of.
Dick loved the game of tennis and spent many weekends with his children and friends playing at Newk’s Tennis Ranch and T Bar M. He also took up golf in his later years. He enjoyed being a member of the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, San Antonio German Club, Soiree Club, Revelers Club, Lake Breeze Ski Lodge and “The Supper Club” with lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Betty Jo O’Brien. Dick is survived by his wife, Patty of New Braunfels; son, George Nevitt & wife, Michele of New Braunfels; daughter, Kendall Newburn & husband, Bauchy of San Antonio and grandchildren, Tyler Nevitt, Quint Nevitt, Patrick Newburn and Kate Newburn.
A Mass will be Celebrated at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, Texas. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a local charity.
