Charles Edward Harter, Jr., a resident of New Braunfels, TX, passed away at home surrounded by his family in the afternoon on Christmas at the age of 77. Charles was born in Mayetta, Kansas to the late Charles William Harder and Annabelle Tweedy Harter. Mr. Harter served his country proudly in the United Air Force. He was a member of The New Braunfels Christian Church. His family and many friends were his treasures in life. He was a retiree of the Union Pacific Railroad as a Conductor. Charles was an avid bowler for most of his life. He also served as an instructor for high school youth bowling at Fiesta Lanes, most all family and friends agree he was a man of honor, integrity and wisdom.
Charles was preceded in death by his brothers, William, George, and Jim Harter. He is survived by his loving wife, Darla Harter; children, Michael Harter (Pilar), Xochi Ratliff, Beth Schoen (David), Olga Harter, and 3 stepchildren and their families; grandchildren, Sabrina Harter, Jeremy Harter, Hannah Schoen, Jacob Schoen and Steven Perez; great-granddaughter, Isabelle Harter; and siblings, Margaret Neil (Jerri), Oregon, Fran Howell, Denton Tx. and Phylis Barcis. Charles is survived by many nephews and nieces.
Any memorials can be given to The New Braunfels Christian Church. A pending celebration will be at a later date. To leave the family a message, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
