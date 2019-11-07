Pascual G. Rodriguez, 80, of New Braunfels, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born to Flavio Rodriguez and Delfina Garcia Rodriguez in Seguin, Texas on February 4, 1939.
Pascual was a soft spoken, hard working grandfather who was married to his beautiful wife for 62 years.
He started his adult life performing farm work from Texas to California. Finally settling down in Waco where he retired from Owens-Illinois, Inc. after 32 years as a forklift operator. After retirement, he returned to his roots in the New Braunfels area where he enjoyed working on his award winning yard, Sunday drives in his ‘62 Impala - his prize possession, watching wrestling, and spoiling his grandchildren who called him Grandpa Honey.
He is survived by his loving wife, Engracia V. Rodriguez; sons, Pascual V. Rodriguez, Jr., Ruben V. Rodriguez and Gilbert V. Rodgriguez and wife Misty; 8 grandchildren, Monica Morgan, Joseph Rodriguez, Salina Hernandez, Anyssa Rodriguez, Elijah Estrada, Angelo Chavez, Erika Jade Rodriguez, Stephanie Rodgriguez; 7 great-grandchildren, Tamia Morgan, Aniah Morgan, Leah Morgan, Julian Rodriguez, Vanessa Rodriguez, Jett Rodriguez and Jasper Rodriguez; brother, Delfino Rodriguez; sisters, Natividad Martinez and Santos Coronado. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Thursday at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Services will conclude at the Funeral Home after the visitation. A Private Burial will be held at a later date.
