Clark B. “Mac” McCoy, 94, of New Braunfels, Texas, entered eternal rest peacefully on September 11, 2020. Mac was born in Sparta, Wisconsin on November 13, 1925. He was the son of Major Bruce R. and America (Duffield) McCoy. In addition to his parents, Mac was preceded in death by his wife Violet Sue McCoy, his sister America Jane McCoy-Abbott and his youngest son Steven Keith McCoy.
Mac is survived by his four devoted sons: Bruce, John (Donna), Ken (Venus) and Scott. Affectionately called “Grumps” by his six cherished grandchildren: Shannon McCoy Gutierrez (Steven), Amy McCoy Barnes (Ryan), Jonathan McCoy, Christina McCoy Schilter (Brandon), Mecca and Lil Mac McCoy, and ten treasured great-grandchildren: Anthony, Dominic and Lily Gutierrez, Brenna, Alli and Abe Barnes, Caleb and Ellie McCoy and Audrey and Adelyn Schilter.
Mac loved his country and was a true patriot, having served in the U.S. Airforce as a Commissioned Navigator of the Boeing B-29.
He graduated from Louisiana State University in civil engineering and remained an avid LSU football fan and often wore his alma mater attire.
Mac was a Founding Father and the first President of two distinguished organizations: the Texas Association of County Engineers and the Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre in New Braunfels, TX. For many years, Mac enjoyed singing and competing in Barbershop Quartets; notably named “Yesterday’s Youngsters.”
A private family burial service was held at the Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels, TX.
The family would like to express their appreciation and heartfelt thanks to his caring team at Colonial Oaks and Amed Hospice, and to Dr. Sorab Italia and friend Cheri Tips, who bettered this journey for us.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mac’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org). Please join us as we continue to support their important work in providing Alzheimer’s care, support, and accelerating research for our loved ones.
