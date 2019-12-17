Francisca Yracheta Cantu passed away in her home on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born to Zenon and Maria Yracheta on January 20, 1931 in Robstown, Texas.
Francisca married Manuel Salaz Cantu in San Carlos, Texas on April 3, 1949. Together they had 13 children, Dora, Felix, Abel, Gilberto, Adolfo, Luis, Maricela, Manuel Jr., Jesus, Larry, Raquel, Samuel Orlando and Melisa. Francisca loved to crochet and garden. She even taught herself plumbing, carpentry, electrical and mechanic work. She loved music. She could play the guitar, piano, and accordion. She loved to sing and even composed her own music.
Francisca is preceded in death by her parents Zenon and Maria, her husband Manuel and brothers Ricardo, Tomas, Valentin, Timoteo and Florentino. She is survived by her 13 children, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A Viewing and Visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Burial will follow at Comal Cemetery, 301 Peace Ave., New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
