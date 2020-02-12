Mary Ann (Hanz) Anderson, passed away on February 9, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born July 24, 1931 in the Gruene Community to Edwin A. and Emilie (Ewelling) Hanz.
Mary Ann attended Thornhill School in rural school district, then New Braunfels High School in 1950. She attended UT Austin one year then attended Southwest Texas State University while her children were in school, obtaining her Bachelor of Science in Education in 1969. She taught in the Comal Independent School District at Frazier Elementary and Goodwin Elementary. Mary Ann met her husband of 57 years in 1950 and married Alan H. Anderson in December 15, 1951. Mary Ann is survived by her four children, Steven (Judy) Anderson, Larry (Mary Margaret) Anderson, Gayleen Anderson, Kathleen Anderson; grandsons, Kip and Van Anderson; step-grandchildren, Travis Smith and Tracy Frerich; great-grandchildren, Cody Allen, Brandy Storms, Emma Storms and Bella Smith; sister, Lucille Koehler and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin A. and Emilie Hanz, a brother Edwin E. Hanz and her husband Alan H. Anderson. In lieu of flowers, Mary Ann would like donations or memorials made to the following organizations: Hope Hospice, Daughters of the Republic Ferdinand Lindheimer Chapter, Cross Church women’s circle, New Braunfels Conservation Society, Seguin-Guadalupe County Heritage Museum, A&M Mother’s Club, Sophienburg Museum, or charity of your choice. She and the family raised Collie dogs for more than 40 years. She enjoyed baking, sewing, arts and crafts, and reading.
Visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will take place Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Zoeller Funeral Home, followed by Burial at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. A Reception will follow at Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer St., Seguin, TX 78155.
