On Saturday, February 27, 2021, Norman Edward Richer of New Braunfels, Texas passed away after a valiant fight with cancer. Mr. Richer is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Linda. He is survived by his sister, Raemonde; sons, Dale E. Richer and wife Rose Ann; and Darrin T. Richer and wife Madeleine; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Norman is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including the Bronze Star with combat valor and 14 Air Medals; after 20 years of distinction with the United States Marines. Norman worked for and retired from the Department of Defense.
A Funeral Service will be held 2:15 PM, Monday, April 5, 2021 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with full Military Honors.
