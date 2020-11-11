John Thomas Johnson III (Tom) was born November 20,1942 in Louisville Kentucky to John Thomas Johnson Jr. and Anna Helen (Dean).
Tom grew up in the Crescent Hill area of Louisville and graduated from Atherton High School. He attended Centre College in Danville Kentucky where he was a proud DKE. Tom worked in the medical equipment industry for years but later launched a second career as a catastrophe claims adjustor helping victims of hurricanes.
Tom and Patsy settled in New Braunfels Texas in 1985 and enjoyed traveling the world before and after retiring, often traveling with dear friends who knew how to drive on the other side of the road.
Tom is survived by his wife of 34 years, Patricia (Patsy) Wagner, brother Glenn and sister-in-law Donna Johnson of Charlotte North Carolina, daughter Katie Hisgen and fiancée Duy Tran of Ft. Collins Colorado, son Benjamin Johnson and his wife Shusten of Highlands Ranch Colorado, grandchildren Cooper, Josh and Abbey Hisgen, Ella and Svea Johnson, his beloved mother-in-law Marge Wagner, the mother of his children Linda Halfar, beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bert Johnson.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Friday, November 20th at 11:00 am at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St. New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Family and Friends are invited to sign Tom’s online guestbook at www.zoellerfuneralhm.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of their choice.
