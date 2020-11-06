Phylis Ida Frymire

Phyllis Ida Frymire, 95, of San Marcos, Texas passed away October 31, 2020. Phyllis was born on January 20, 1925 in Guadalupe County near Marion, Texas to Hilda and Milton Krueger. Phyllis had 3 older siblings and greeted 9 other siblings to the family, for a total of 13 children.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents Hilda and Milton Krueger, 1st Husband Johnie Zachary, 2nd Husband Olan Frymire and 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Phyllis is survived by sons Ernest Zachary and family, Bruce and Kimberly Zachary and family, 3 sisters, 3 brothers and their families.
Phyllis was a devoted Daughter, Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She loved her family time as well as dancing, camping, rock collecting and painting. Phyllis had many jobs during her life ranging from working on the family farm, being an aircraft mechanic along with her older sister at Randolph AFB during WWII, to owning a frame shop in San Marcos Texas in her later years.
Phyllis always valued family above all else. Phyllis could never say no when it came to family or a friend needing her help. Phyllis said they never had time to save money, because they were saving souls. Phyllis was also involved in the community and served in several positions for the Disabled American Veterans including President. Phyllis loved china painting, a skill taught to her by her sister Gloria, and taught a class to fellow tenants of her apartment building before moving back home to spend her remaining time with family.
Phyllis will be missed by family, friends and all the people who knew as her as the kind and giving soul she was. Rest in Peace Phyllis, you’re in God’s Hands now. We Love You.
Public Viewing and Visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on November 8, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at St John’s Lutheran Church, 600 S Center St, Marion, Texas 78124 on November 9, 2020 at 10:00am. Burial will follow at St John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Marion, Texas. Please visit her website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9885022 to leave you memories and condolences for the family.
