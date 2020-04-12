Bonnie Sue (Cook) Justinger was reunited with her husband of 59 years, Richard M. Justinger, Sr., on April 8, 2020. Born on August 24, 1929, in Blytheville, Arkansas to Mervin and Florence Cook, Bonnie moved to Hollywood, Florida to teach school where she met her Navy husband and became a military wife and life partner. After retirement, the Justinger’s eventually made New Braunfels their permanent home in the Fall of 1993. Bonnie is survived by her daughter Terri Lobpries and husband David; son Richard M. Justinger, Jr.; granddaughter Kristi Bell and husband Bobby; granddaughter Jami Lobpries; and great granddaughter Kayden Bell (7) and Blakely Bell (4).
Known for her love of travel and independence, Bonnie, or ‘Mumsee’ loved being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Bonnie also loved her New Braunfels community where she was a member of the First United Methodist Church and an avid bridge player.
Due to COVID 19 and travel restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held for Bonnie at a later date. Bonnie wanted family and friends to come together to tell stories and enjoy each other’s company.
Arrangements are being made with Zoeller Funeral Home. Condolences and memories can be left for the family as well as Updated Celebration of Life information can be found at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9116038.
