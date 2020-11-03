Funeral arrangements are set for Byron G. Bradfute, who passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at the age of 82.  Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home.  The Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at New Braunfels Church of Christ, 1665 S. Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130. The Graveside Service will take place on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Argenta Church of Christ Cemetery in Argenta, TX.  Family and friends are welcome to sign Byron’s online guest book at www.zoellerfuneralhm.com