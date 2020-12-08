Beverly Sue Parker 88 years old, affectionately known as “Baby-doll” by her husband, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her home in New Braunfels, Texas.
Beverly was born August 25, 1932 to Alfred Guy Edwards and Zua Slaughter of Oklahoma. She raised her family in Lawton, OK where she worked at Fort Sill as a Supply Secretary, until retiring and moving to New Braunfels, TX to live out her Golden-Glory years with her husband of 40 years Mike Harvey Parker, Jr. “MH”.
She enjoyed RVing around the country for many years with “MH”, their friends, as well as family. When they weren’t galivanting around the countryside and even if they were, she loved to shop and took great pride in the souvenirs and gifts she brought back for family and friends.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend Mike Harvey Parker, Jr., stepmother Maria Edwards, sisters Jean Cowley of Vinta, OK, Carolina Edwards of Lawton, OK, brothers Guy Edwards of KS, Tony Edwards of Spain, daughters Julie McGee and Jana O’Malley of Lawton, OK, son Jerry Shelton and wife Pam Shelton, nephew Alan Cowley, stepdaughter Carolyn Zanders of Cameron, TX, stepson James Parker, Sr. and wife Joni Parker of New Braunfels, Tx.
Grandchildren: Michael O’Malley II, Amanda McGee, Holly Anderson, Amber Malicki, James David Parker, Jr. and wife Katrina Parker, Linda Goodwin and husband David Goodwin, Michaell Hooter and wife Lauri Hooter.
Great Grandchildren: Rylee McGee, Michael O’Malley III, Jacob Neffendorf and wife Tiffany Neffendorf, Tyler Parker, Cara and Austin Biasiolli, Cora Hatzfeld, Isabelle Teague, Matthew Teague, Cassidy Goodwin, Kayleigh Hooter, Zoe Anderson and Michaell Hooter, Jr.
Great-Great Grandchildren: Kristin Neffendorf and Carter Neffendorf.
Preceded in death by: Her mother Zua Slaughter and father Alfred Guy Edwards.
Memorial service and Family Viewing will be Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 5-8:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Tx 78130
Graveside service will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Guadalupe Valley Cemetery, 2951 Tx-46, New Braunfels, Tx 78130.
