Nelda Faye Wales Burgess was born on January 19, 1922 in Florence, Texas and went to her heavenly home on July 13, 2019 at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester Burgess. Nelda was a member of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels. Nelda and Les were residents of New Braunfels for over 40 years. For the last 11 years she resided in Frisco, Texas and faithfully attended Crossridge Church of Little Elm, Texas. Nelda is survived by her son Norman Leslie Burgess and his wife Ann of Frisco, two grandsons, Jon Burgess and his wife Laurie of Oak Point, Jason Burgess and his wife Ashley of Plano and two great grandchildren, Jon Gavin Burgess of Oak Point and Ivy Rayne Burgess of Plano, many nieces and nephews and a special friend Lorraine Kraft of New Braunfels.
Funeral services were held at Crossridge Church, Little Elm, Texas on July 16, 2019 with burial in the Florence Cemetery in Florence, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the Benevolence Fund at Crossridge Church, P. O. Box 359, Little Elm, Texas 75068.
