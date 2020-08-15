Ronald Ray Davis, born January 20, 1944 in Dallas, Texas, left this world on
August 11, 2020 to enter his heavenly Father’s home, leaving behind his loving and devoted wife of fifty-seven years, Nelda Sue Davis, two children, son, Vincent (Victoria) Davis of San Antonio, Texas, daughter, Darla (Joe) Vocks of Cedar Park, Texas, sister, Linda Dunlap of Kyle, Texas, brother, Jeffrey Davis of Lakeway, Texas, five grandchildren, Grant and Logan Vocks, and Zachary, Connor, and Ashley Davis. Ron was preceded in death by his mother and father, A.E. and Lois Davis of Dallas, Texas, and siblings, Jean Snyder, Ed Davis, Jerry Davis, and Roger Davis. Ron’s extended family includes many nieces and nephews and a host of dear friends. His family was almost as big as his heart.
College for Ron began at the University of the Philippines at Clark Air Force Base, and ended at McMurry University, in Abilene, Texas, in May of 1968, where he graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing. He was stationed at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas and was discharged in good standing after serving four years active duty and two years in the Air Force reserves.
In Dallas, Texas, Sears and Roebuck lured Ron, Sue, and their children away from Abilene where he became a part of retail management and remained so for several years before forming his own chemical sales company, Eratek, Inc. of San Antonio, in 1979. As the CEO of his company, Ron made many friends and acquaintances that have remained close to him until his death.
Ron and Sue moved to New Braunfels in 1997 where they were members of Canyon Lake Methodist Church. He joined the Canyon Lake Noon Lion’s Club to try and make a difference in his community. After several years, both Ron and Sue retired, but he continued working, participating as an auctioneer, a marketer on EBay, a restorer of classic cars, a loving husband and father, and a proud grandfather. Ron developed transitional cell carcinoma and after many months, was diagnosed in June of 2019. He fought the disease with a glad heart, a clear mind, and faith in God until his death.
His generous and loving presence is sorely missed by all those whose lives he touched.
A memorial service will be held on August 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or your favorite charity.
