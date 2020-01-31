Terry Bernie Bernabe, 69, of Spring Branch, Texas, passed away on January 24, 2020 due to an acute illness. Terry was born on June 25, 1950 in Burlington Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilbert and Eileen (Hardon) Bernabe. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Kay (Luedtke) Bernabe, brother Gary Bernabe (wife Diane), brother-in-laws Kurt Luedtke, Jon Luedtke (Kathy), sister-in-law Jill Mrazek; biological son Jeremiah Hankins (wife Brandy), daughter Cara (Hankins) Wesley, son Reed Bernabe (fiancé Jenna) and 8 grandchildren Christian, Evelyn, Oliver, Zoe, Dakoda, Ellizabeth, Addison, and Jedidiah and several nieces and nephews.
Terry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and loved sharing his life with his family and friends. He was an avid bass fisherman and was honored to participate several years with the Take A Vet Fishing program with the Wounded Warriors.
Please reach out to the family directly for memorial service information. In lieu of flowers, the family would like a donation to be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a tree planted in his memory.
