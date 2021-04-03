Paul “Eddie” Poindexter, Jr.

June 24, 1941-February 22, 2021
Eddie went to his forever home on February 22, 2021. Eddie was a 1959 graduate of Harlandale High School. He worked many careers starting with a paper route, an usher at the Majestic Theatre, Joske’s, CPS, Tx Dot, sold life insurance, hauled cars for Alex Crank, and ran his own pest control business for many years. He eventually found his passion as a Fireman with the San Antonio Fire Department and retired after 34 years.
Eddie enjoyed hunting in Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Mexico. He also found pleasure in both lake and coastal fishing. Eddie played monthly poker games with friends for 60 years. He played in Las Vegas, Reno, Tunica, Choctaw, Wendover, and Freiheit. Eddie enjoyed 9-pin bowling in Fischer, Spring Branch, and Bulverde. Eddie was skilled at making homemade wine out of everything. He was passionate about good food and rode on his John Deere gator to feed the deer daily.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 30 years, Naomi. Brother John Poindexter (Valerie). Children are Curtis Poindexter, Billy Poindexter (Robbyn), James Poindexter (Phillip Barcena), Debbie Montez, Bryce Schultze (Candace), and Brindan Schultze (Missy). Grandchildren Boyce and Levi Montez, Clayton and Morgan Poindexter, Zachary and Wyatt Niles, Paisley Hillert, Izzy and Christian Schultze, and Charlotte Schultze. Mother-in-law, Helen Weidner. Eddie is preceded in death by his parents Paul Sr and Lillie, three brothers Tommy, Billy, and Jimmy, and father-in-law, Charlie Weidner.
Contributions may be made to Burned Out Survivors Fund at PO Box 15185, San Antonio, Tx 78212, or to Hope Hospice at 611 N. Walnut, New Braunfels, Tx 78130
Celebration of Life to be held at later date
