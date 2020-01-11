Lt. Col. Raymond N. (Ray) Long, USAF (Ret.) went to be with his Savior on January 8, 2020. It was a moment we all desire in the depths of our hearts, to hear Jesus proclaim, “well done good and faithful servant.”
Ray Long was born on July 27th, 1932, to John Henry and Mamie Viola Long. From those humble beginnings in rural Gonzales county, he would go on to live a life exemplary in service and achievement.
He graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1951. After high school, he put himself through college as a “soda jerk,” graduating from Southwest Texas State Teachers College in 1955, where he was also a part of ROTC. He was commissioned as an officer in the USAF on the same day.
While stationed in Charleston, South Carolina in the early 1960’s, he met the love of his life, June Long. They married June 23, 1962 and began their family. They had two sons, Keith and Mark.
Ray served his country well in the Air Force. He was a Master Navigator, with over 7,500 hours in the air. This meant he travelled to many destinations around the world. He was a Master Launch Officer in SAC, where he was responsible for 10 Minuteman missiles during the Cold War.
After retiring in 1977, he returned home to New Braunfels, where he was active in real estate, home construction, and as a college teacher.
Ray loved his God first, his family second, and his country third. His life is recognized by countless lives touched in service of youth, seniors, prisoners, Gideon Bible recipients, and many others. He served his family through a life of sacrifice of personal desires. He was active in the USAF for 22 years, and in the GOP for many years to follow, always in service of his country.
Ray will be forever remembered as one who selflessly touched many lives for the glory of God. He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and three brothers. He is survived by his wife June, his son Keith and his wife Amy, their children Jenna Long, Brandon Long, Logan Hill and his wife Tina, their children Sophie and Tommy, and daughter Chloe Simmons, his son Mark, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at First Baptist Church in New Braunfels.
