Patrick Collins, 81, a U. S. Army veteran of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on August 26, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Patrick was born on October 25, 1939, to the late Ramon B. Collins and Hazel George Collins and grew up I both New Braunfels and San Antonio, Texas.
Preceding Patrick in death are his parents, Ramon and Hazel Collins, his beloved sister Mary Ann Collins Hamilton. Survivors include his adored wife of 61 years, Ann Collins, his daughters
Peggy Collins Hines (Randy), and Cailin Collins Filniol, Grandchildren, Brendan Nolan (Kelly), Olivia Parker (Lester), Daniel Patrick Graham, John Filhiol, and Phoebe Filhiol, great grandchildren Hudson Patrick Nolan and Hazel Nolan, brother Michael Collins and numerous nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.
Patrick was a member of the Irish Culture Society, the Paralyzed Veterans of America and was a lifelong warrior against injustice in both America and Ireland.
Viewing will be form 5-7 with a rosary at 6 on Wednesday September 1, 2021, at the Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday September 2, 2021, at the St. Peter and Paul catholic Church with a graveside service to be held on Friday September 3, 2021, at 1: 15 pm at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with full military honors.
