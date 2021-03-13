Lt. Col. Robert Langan Reed, Sr. USMC, (Retired)

We certainly lost one of the most interesting folks you will ever meet. He was an Agent Orange victim and fought it’s consequences for 40 years. A good Marine who always said he’d do it all again. He leaves behind a wife , Gail, of 62 years and three children, Elizabeth (deceased), Colleen Reed Ogden and her fiancee Timothy Gautier of Orlando, FL and Robert Langan Reed, Jr. and his wife Audrey of New Braunfels. Grandchildren, Travis Everett Sternberg , Casie Ogden Newcomb and husband Alan of Dallas, TX, Danielle-Rey Loni Martinez of Dallas, TX and Kai Michael Ogden of Austin, TX. A niece Diane Reed Cashion and Van Stickney Reed, Jr. and wife Susie of Goldsboro, NC.
He was born in Cairo, IL. Moved to Gainesville, FL with his family due to his father’s health. Attended Utah State University on a football scholarship,then on to the University of Florida , also on a football scholarship,then to Middle Tennessee State University with track and boxing. He joined the Navy in high school then switched to the Marines became a 2nd Lt. upon college graduation and was picked for the Aviation Program. He flew rescue helicopters, fixed wing, A-4 jets and the Harrier AV8-A. He was CO of two Harrier squadrons. He had 4 tours overseas, 3 to Vietnam and did 2 Transpacs from Okinawa to the West Coast of U.S, He received two Distinguished Flying Crosses and one Cross of Gallantry from France. He wound up with 5643 accident free flying hours, with only a few bullet holes to show.
He loved his children and wonderful Grandchildren and his pets. Dogs, cats, donkeys, alpacas, horses, ducks and buffalo. He supported dozens of organizations from Feed The Children to the ASPCA. He was an elder at one point in New Braunfels Presbyterian church and hosted a Men of the Church fish fry at his farm for 17 years. He loved to hunt, visit with friends at reunions and kept current with politics with them. He did life his way and enjoyed everything, his way.
A friends memorial service will be held on his birthday in July and will be interred at the columbarium at Ft. Sam Houston with family present. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Kelly Martinez, 2 brothers, Russell Reed, Jr (WWII) and Van Stickney Reed, a sister Martha Reed and parents, Russell S. Reed, Sr. and Edith Langan Reed. No tears --- just remember him.
