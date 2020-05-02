April 24, 2020, the world lost one of its most interesting and colorful souls. Robert E. Saunders Jr. “Jiggs”,68, of Sattler, TX, died in his element doing what he knew best “living the Cowboy Way”.
Born October 31, 1951 to Robert E. Saunders and Lavelle Saunders, Robert “Jiggs” Saunders Jr. entered the world. It’s often said on Halloween you can become anything you want; Jiggs spent a lifetime doing just that. A life written like a book he’d be proud to sign, forever etched in the hearts of those he leaves behind.
Jiggs was a Cowboy, not the city slicker type, a real bonified rancher, horseman, and purveyor of livestock. His affinity for the outdoors, hunting, ranching and animals dates all the way back to his youth. It is said that his first horse was actually a “stick” horse. It was ridden from sunup to sundown. In Jiggs mind he rode that ole horse all across the frontier, for his mother Lavelle it was more of a task of keeping up with him, so he didn’t escape her sight and get lost on their property. When the days came to an end and Jiggs retired to bed his trusty ole steed was right there with him under his bed. Jiggs love for horses continued as part of a family business in which Jiggs and his father raised, sold and raced thoroughbred racing horses in Florida, Louisiana and Chicago.
Jiggs early childhood took place in Hays County, Texas where his father Robert Sr. served as County Commissioner for some 20 years before retiring. Jiggs was a student in the Hays County Consolidated school system and graduated as such.
Jiggs met his bride to be, soulmate and love of his life Jennifer Erben in 1970, the two would later marry September 6, 1975. After the wedding Jiggs, his bride, and parents relocated to the rugged wilderness country of Alaska. The perfect environment for the consummate adventurer. Jiggs operated heavy equipment and worked on the Trans-Alaskan pipeline from 1974 to 1976 before returning home.
January 21, 1980 Jiggs and Jennifer would welcome their first and only son Stryker into the world. Of course, Jiggs would immediately begin passing his affinity for the outdoors and hunting to his son. The father son duo would share many great memories under natures umbrella. Jiggs was so proud of Stryker and always referred to him as his greatest accomplishment in life.
It is said, folks who are able to do what they love will never work a day in their life. Jiggs was fortunate to be in such a position. Jiggs spent 35 years outdoors trapping and hunting as a part of the Texas Wildlife Services Program. He was well regarded and thought to be one of, if not the best in the business. Jiggs received numerous awards and commendations for his work throughout his career.
In 2015 Jiggs retired from the Wildlife Services Program to spend more time with his family and ranching on the family ranch. Jiggs maintained cattle in Sattler, Texas, Comal County and his ranch located in El Indio, Maverick County.
April 28, 2016, Jiggs was blessed with a whole new purpose in life. Enter Jagger Saunders, and the role of “Pops”. Yes, the rugged, tough, “tell you like it was” outdoorsman was tamed by the birth of his first grandson. From birth, the two spent as much time together as possible. Jiggs continued the tradition of passing along the outdoor life and teaching life’s lessons to young Jagger. For those traveling down River Road, it was a common site to see the both of them patrolling the pastures side by side in his RTV.
It should come as no surprise Jiggs’s hobbies included livestock, ranching and the wild west. Jiggs enjoyed watching his favorite western tv shows and raising bucking stock that would be featured in area rodeos and even the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada.
To those who knew Jiggs, he was a special kind of person you either liked him or not, but he didn’t care either way. He was a straight shoot’n no BS kind of guy blessed with a heart of gold as big as Texas. He would help anyone who needed it friend or foe. Jiggs was a fun-loving person who could bring life to any party. His quick wit and unique quips could describe any situation and put a smile on your face like only Jiggs could.
Missed, but never forgotten. We love you Pops and will see you on the other side.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Saunders. He is survived by beloved wife Jennifer, son Stryker and wife Laura, mother, Lavelle Saunders of Wimberly, TX; sisters, Darlene Spaulding of Boerne, TX, Rhoda Mealor of Baytown, TX, grandson, Jagger, step grandchildren, Triton and S.J. Doane, sister-in-law, Dianna Kramer and husband Gerald of Sattler, Tx, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials in Jiggs’s honor may be given to the charity of one’s choice. A life celebration service may be held at a later date.
