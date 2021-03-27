W. E. “Bill” Brewer passed away at his home in New Braunfels the evening of Monday, January 25, 2021. He was unexpectedly called into the Kingdom of our Lord to join many family members and friends who preceded him in death; we know he rests comfortably and peacefully in the presence of his Savior. He was born in Richton, MS on August 1, 1933 to James W. and Ruth A. Brewer. He has been a New Braunfels resident since 1984.
Bill was loved by many; he was very outgoing and never met a stranger. He was never reluctant to share his belief in Jesus Christ; he was selfless; the example of being the hands and feet of Jesus at every opportunity. The most important thing in his world was his family, he loved his country, singing and music, fishing, dancing, working on projects, and laughing. His positive attitude and the smile he wore were contagious.
Bill is survived by his wife of 36 years, Paula Brewer and his children: Ronnie Brewer, Debra Powell, Cindy Brewer, Rhonda Berwick, Addison Hernandez, Brandy Wilds, Amber Saldana, Jamie Rosales, William Brewer, Stephanie Combs, and Caitlyn Brewer; He is also survived by two brothers, J. E. “Gene” Brewer and his wife, Barbara Jean of Gulfport, MS; J. W. “Jay” Brewer and his wife, Susan, of New Braunfels. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Pam and Becky Brewer and his sister Opal “Sally” Boyd. His life was further blessed by 33 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Bill enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1952 and proudly served his country on the front lines as an Ammunitions Technician during the Korean War. He went through the Marine Corps recruit training at Parris Island, SC, and over the course of his service was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA; Quantico, VA; Twenty-nine Palms, CA and at the Marine Corp Recruit Depot in San Diego, CA where he served as Drill Instructor. Military Honors include the Korean Service Medal w/ 2 Bronze Stars, National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Presidential Unit Citation, and the Good Conduct Medal. Following his Honorable Discharge, Bill entered the private sector and enjoyed a successful and distinguished career as a service technician and engineer.
The family would like to thank the first responders of Schertz EMS for their care and efforts in our time of need as well as the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Department for their care and concern for our family.
Memorial service for those that wish to pay their last respects:
Date/Time: April 16, 2021 – 10:30am
Location: 1420 West Klein Road, New Braunfels, Texas 78130
Military Honors Funeral Ceremony at Fort Sam Houston to follow – Family only due to restrictions at Ft Sam.
