Harold Eugene VanderBand, a resident of Canyon Lake, Texas, passed away at his residence on Saturday afternoon, June 26, 2021 at the age of 93. Known to everyone as Van, he was born in Grand Rapids, MI to the late Irene Reese on December 11, 1927. He proudly served in the Armed Forces for 20 years and retired from the U.S. Army in 1961 at Fort Richardson, Alaska. He lived in Alaska over 40 years where he met his wife, Sharon.
Mr. VanderBand was a weapons instructor during his military career and taught classes in weaponry. His interest in weapons began at an early age. He had many interesting stories to tell and kept many of those who knew him laughing and entertained. He was a kind hearted man and brought levity to all and blessed the many lives he touched. Later in life he became active in the fellowship of “Friends of Bill W” for 33 years.
He was preceded in death by his only child, a son, Joseph R. VanderBand, who died of cancer at the age of 15. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sharon Pace-VanderBand and his four legged friends Newk Lee and Maximillian Eugene Running Back VanderBand, as well as Kathy Pace, sister in law, Michael Pace, brother in law and brothers and sisters of “Friends of Bill W.” As well as many medical personnel at EMBRACE Hospice and BAMMC.
Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 7420 FM 2673, Canyon Lake, Texas 78133. There will be a reception following the service at the activity center. To leave messages for the family, please send to St. Andrew Lutheran Church at the above address. In addition, you may also leave a message for the family at www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
For those wishing to watch the services online, go to St. Andrew Lutheran Church of Canyon Lake, https://www.standrewofcl.org/, and click on Live Stream.
Commented