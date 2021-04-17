Richard Villarreal, Sr., age 61, and a resident of San Antonio, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Downtown Baptist Hospital in San Antonio. Richard was born on February 27, 1960 in New Braunfels to the late Reyes Villarreal, Sr. and Amelia Martinez Villarreal. For the majority of Richard’s working career, he was employed as a custodian in the public school sector. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reyes and Amelia Villarreal and by his sister, Enriqueta Villarreal. Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Gloria G. Villarreal; children, Richard Villarreal, Jr. and wife, Stacy, Nina Ann Villarreal, Richard Alfrido and Eugene Alfrido; grandchildren, Cameron, Angalhia, Zane, Nicholas, Desi, Breana and Lysette; brothers, Robert, Raymond and Reyes Villarreal, Jr.; sister, Sally Villarreal, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. All services will end at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
