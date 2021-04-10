We find it a tall order indeed to put into words the out-sized life of Ronald Bruce Snider. Born September 28, 1950 on a farm in Indianapolis, Indiana to parents Stanley and Elizabeth Snider. Ron grew up alongside his beloved sister, Stana. He graduated high school in Shreveport, Louisiana and later met his wife Carol in New Orleans. It was love at first sight and a whirlwind romance in a city that they both love. Their courtship set the course for a 46-year marriage and the adventure of a lifetime.
Theirs was an enviable partnership - Carol’s encouragement was the spark that would bring the self-described serial entrepreneur’s countless ideas to life. This was his gift. Over the course of 70 years on earth, he would use his vision, genius, passion, and a pinch of magic to secure patents, launch products, start companies, build partnerships, and later revitalize properties.
His accomplishments are too many to count, leaving us grateful that he was well-known to so many such that we are not obliged to have to list them all here. He was a student of life, turning the most mundane events into learning experiences. A true bibliophile, there was never a time he was without a fact to share. He was irritatingly correct and one step ahead in most situations, yet he was an attentive listener and had a talent for showing interest in others.
Ron’s unique point of view allowed him to see promise in his surroundings where others saw none. He believed in the potential of downtown New Braunfels and found great joy breathing life into it, adding his own personality to his projects with a deft touch.
His life has been colorful, varied, and accomplished to say the least. He wore many different hats with ease (and often a ballcap tipped back just a bit), but he made it clear that he valued most his role as a husband, father, and grandfather. He is already sorely missed by those who loved him, who will work tirelessly to carry on his legacy.
Survivors include his mother, Elizabeth Snider; wife Carol Clendenin Snider of New Braunfels; son, Ronald Christopher Snider and wife, Marsha, of New Braunfels; daughter, Megan Snider Lowe and husband, James, of New Braunfels; grandchildren Eli Lowe, Charlotte Lowe, Stana Lowe, Lily Snider and Cooper Snider; sister, Stana McKitrick and husband Dan of Santa Fe, NM; brother-in-law, Michael Clendenin and wife Vicki of Denver, CO; nieces, Rivers Sears and Katie Clendenin; nephews, Andrew and Joshua Clendenin and a host of friends and co-workers. Ron is preceded in death by his father, Wendell Stanley Snider.
A gathering and Life Celebration will begin at 4 PM with Pastor Ray Still opening in prayer and ending at 6 PM on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Krause’s Café and Biergarten. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in Ron’s honor to: Sophienburg Museum 401 W. Coll Street, NB, TX 78130; CASA of Central Texas 1619 Common Street Unit #301, NB, TX 78130
Commented