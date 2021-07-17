Jesusa “Susie” Gonzales Castro, 70, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Sundance Inn Heathcare. She was born to Cruz Gonzales and Jesusa Rodriguez Gonzales on May 7, 1951 in New Braunfels, Texas.
She enjoyed being with her family, sewing, baking, cooking, dancing, and going to bingo. She leaves behind her husband of 52 years of marriage, who she loved dearly for all he did for her.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond V. Castro of New Braunfels; daughters, Mary S. Medina and husband Eliberto Medina, Jr. of New Braunfels; Monica Castro of New Braunfels; and Teresa Castro of New Braunfels; brothers, Baltimore Gonzales and Richard Gonzales; 10 grandchildren, Anica Sanchez, Eliberto Medina, III, Gabriel Ray Medina, Benjamin Cadena, III, Bianca Cadena, Bella Cadena, Anissa Saenz, Alyssa Sanchez, Stephen Ray Sanchez, III, and Zane Sanchez; 9 great-grandchildren, Navaeh, Kayla, Jaxson, Micah, Star, Zachariah, Olivia, Aaliyah, and Aliyana. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Cruz Gonzales; and sister, Alice Gonzales.
The family expresses their deepest gratitude to all the staff of Davita Dialysis of New Braunfels for all their kindness, compassion, care and friendship with Susie.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Tuesday at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Prayer Service/Rosary to begin at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Everyone is asked to meet at the church for the Funeral Mass. Services will conclude at the Church. Memorial Contributions and Flowers may sent to the Funeral Home.
