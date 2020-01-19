Elena Lincon, age 88, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Austin, Texas. She was born on March 10, 1931 in Zuehl, Texas to Tomas and Rosa Valdez.
Elena worked for many years at Wuest’s Grocery Store. She was an excellent cook.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Tomas and Rosa Valdez; son, Georgie Joe Lincon, husband, Jose D. Lincon, siblings; Mineva Deleon, Juanita Palomo, Mickie Acevedo and David Valdez.
Elena is survived by one daughter, Lilly Lincon-Lopez and her husband Ray from Austin, Texas; sons, Garry Lincon and his wife Kay from Maryland; Richard Lincon, Sr. and his wife Martha from California. Grandchildren; Alex Lincon, Richard Lincon, Jr., Monique Lincon, and Jassmin Lincon.
Elena also loved our cat, named Sophie, but Mom called her Licky Licky and el perrito!
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church.
Commented