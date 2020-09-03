Daniel “Danny” M. Valdez, age 66, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital New Braunfels. He was born to David Valdez, Sr. and Elida Mendez Valdez in Buda, Texas on October 4, 1953.
Danny’s children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of Danny’s kind spirit, passion for sports especially his Unicorns, Detroit lions and Cowboys, love of coaching, and zest for life will live through them. Danny always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. Danny and Linda had a collaborative and caring relationship that was based on mutual support and a deep love for each other. There was nothing Danny liked better than an interesting conversation with a good or new friend. Danny could have an engaging conversation with anyone. He worked in retail the majority of his life but his biggest joy came from working at the Schnaps Haus where he could engage in endless storytelling with the Dunbar’s and their customers. Where the social butterfly in him could flourish. In our hearts he will always stay, loved and remembered everyday.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Rosa “Linda” Valdez of New Braunfels; daughter, Deborah Lynn Valdez of New Braunfels; son, Daniel Valdez, Jr. and wife Valerie of Corpus Chirsti, TX; daughter, Dionna Lynn Rodriguez and husband Nate of New Braunfels; son, Davey Lewis Valdez of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Demmi, Cristalyn, Reyna, Micaela, Noah Daniel, Nathaniel, John Michael, Noah James, Ariana, Jayden, and Adrian; brother, David Valdez of San Marcos; sisters, Elvira Navarro of Navasota, TX and Elva Oliva of San Marcos; and numerous nieces, nephews cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Noelani Angel.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 pm Thursday at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm with eulogy to follow presented by Laramie Gildon. Visitation will continue 8:00 am Friday at the funeral home until 9:30 am when the service departs in procession to church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Reverend Camillo Botello, MSF celebrant. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Cemetery.
Commented