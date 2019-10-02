Maria Consepcion Garza, 85 of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was born to Maximo Hernandez and Felicitas Luna in New Braunfels on December 6, 1933.
She is survived by daughter, Brenda Flores and husband Jesse; son Urbano Garza and wife Thuy; daughter, Debbie Garcia; six grandchildren, Amanda Garza, Tracy Garza, Erica Garcia, Stephanie Madero and husband Robert, Jeremy Garcia, Jordan Garcia; five great-grandchildren, Isaac Goff, Ila Goff, Natalie Gates, Abigail Gates, Sebastian Reyes; sisters, Celia Caballero and Elvira Pacheco and husband Johnny; brother, Joe Hernandez and wife Florinda. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Urbano Garza, Sr.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Wednesday at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with burial to follow in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are: Urbano Garza, Jr, Jesse Flores, Robert Madero, Renee Reyes, Tony Garza, Jr. and Michael Goff.
Commented